YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. In the meeting with the Russian-Armenian businessmen in Moscow, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan spoke about Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement. The correspondent of ARMENPRESS reports from Moscow that PM Pashinyan noted that he is often asked if Armenia is ready to mutual concessions for NK conflict settlement.

“When answering this question I always emphasize that that question should be first addressed to Azerbaijan. Are they ready for mutual concessions? Because in the situation when Azerbaijan regularly makes threatening announcements addressed to Armenia and Artsakh , saying that Armenia is ready for mutual concessions will be a sign of weakness. We will never do that. And we say that no one can speak to Armenia in the language of threats. We will not allow that”, the Armenian PM said.

Nikol Pashinyan also said that he perceives Artsakh as part of Armenia in the future. “As refers our visions for the future, I have also said in the past that I perceive Artsakh as part of Armenia. And this path can be comprise of a number of steps, it can be comprised of 2 or 3 steps, but this is definitely our vision for the future

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan