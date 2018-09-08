There are no problems in our relations in any direction – Putin-Pashinyan meeting over

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The meeting between the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Russia Vladimir Putin ended in Moscow, ARMENPRESS reports the PM wrote on his Facebook page.

“My meeting with the Russian President Vladimir Putin just ended. We had a productive conversation, based on which we can record that the Armenian-Russian relations are brilliant. There are no problems in our relations in any direction”, Pashinyan wrote.

“Against some pessimism existing in both Armenian and Russian media, as well as social networks, it is to be mentioned that our relations develop dynamically and naturally. I think our main goal is that we should try to open the entire potential of our relations”, Pashinyan had said earlier at the Kremlin.

He had particularly emphasized that the two countries have great potential in strengthening relations in economic, military-technical and humanitarian spheres.

“There are no unsolvable issues in our relations. I am confident they will be solved, taking into account the interests of our partnering relations, respecting the principles of sovereignty of states and non-interference in the domestic affairs. I am very glad that every time speaking about our relations our Russian partners emphasize these principles”, Pashinyan had announced.

The Russian President also emphasized during the meeting with Pashinyan the special nature of the Armenian-Russian relations, adding that it can be noted throughout the entire period of centuries of bilateral relations. “Today the relations between Russia and Armenia develop progressively in all the directions. This goes for political relations, military spheres, security issues and economic cooperation”, Putin had said.

