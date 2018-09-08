Armenian children who were to be deported from Netherlands have again hidden

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenian siblings Lili,12 and Howick,13 who were to be deported to Armenia from the Netherlands on September 9 have again hidden, ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of the Government of the Netherlands informs.

Spokesperson of the Justice Ministry of the Netherlands informed that the minors who were identified only as Lili and Howick have abandoned their foster parents with whom they stayed after the court of Amsterdam rejected their application to suspend their deportation and have hidden.

ARMENPRESS tried to contact with the Embassy of Armenia in the Netherlands for details, but the calls remained unanswered.

Lily and Howick moved to Netherlands from Russia together with their mother Armina Hambartsjumian in 2008. They asked for asylum and received the response 9 years later which was negative as a decision was made to deport them to Armenia. Armina Hambartsjumian was deported, but the kids stayed in the Netherlands as the authorities had no information about the location: the mother sent the children to a secret address. The kids re-emerged from hiding. The kids have never lived in Armenia, they were born in Russia, but spent the past ten years in the Netherlands. Their mother was born in Azerbaijan, lived in Russia, but is a citizen of Armenia.

Princess Laurentien of the Netherlands recently commented on this case, calling on the government to allow the kids to stay in the Netherlands. “I can’t and don’t want to judge the situation, but I have a great deal of sympathy for what these children are going through”, she said as quoted by Dutch News.

The Dutch government in its turn announced that the kids should be reunited with their mother.

On September 7 children’s ombudsman of the Netherlands Margrite Klaverboer said the Dutch government will be infringing on fundamental children’s’ rights if Lili and Howick are deported back to Armenia.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan