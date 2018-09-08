Against some pessimism, our relations develop dynamically and naturally – Pashinyan-Putin meeting

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Russia have brilliant partnership relations, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The correspondent of ARMENPRESS informs from Moscow that Pashinyan first congratulated the Russian President on the occasion of Moscow City Day, noting that he is glad to pay a visit to the RF capital in such a warm atmosphere. According to Pashinyan, the frequency of the meetings with Vladimir Putin show the special nature of the Armenian-Russian relations.

“Against some pessimism existing in both Armenian and Russian media, as well as social networks, it is to be mentioned that our relations develop dynamically and naturally. I think our main goal is that we should try to open the entire potential of our relations”, he said.

The Armenian PM particularly emphasized that the two countries have great potential in strengthening relations in economic, military-technical and humanitarian spheres.

“There are no unsolvable issues in our relations. I am confident they will be solved, taking into account the interests of our partnering relations, respecting the principles of sovereignty of states and non-interference in the domestic affairs. I am very glad that every time speaking about our relations our Russian partners emphasize these principles”, Pashinyan announced.

The Russian President also emphasized the special nature of the Armenian-Russian relations, adding that it can be noted throughout the entire period of centuries of bilateral relations. “At the moment our relations develop actively in all the directions, including political, military, security and economy”, Putin emphasized.

Following media briefings the sides continues the conversation behind doors.

Pashinyan will meet with Armenian business men in Russia after his meeting with Vladimir Putin.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan