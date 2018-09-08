Hovik Abrhamyan charged with 2 articles

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Former Prime Minister of Armenia Hovik Abrahamyan is charged with part 1 of Article 309 of the criminal code of Armenia (abuse of power) and Article 310 ) Illegal participation in entrepreneurial activity), ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Special Investigation Service. Written obligation not to leave the place of residence has been chosen as a preventive measure for him.

Earlier, Hovik Abrahamyan informed about accusation against him. He wrote on his Facebook page that on September 4 the Special investigation Service sent him a notification for interrogation as a witness, afterwards charges were pressed.

The investigation into the criminal case revealed that “Avazahatik” company, established in 2000 in Ararat Province, was engaged in mining. But in 2008 high ranking officials created artificial obstacles and demanded 60% shares of the company.

The founder of “Avazahatik” company and other witnesses have indicated the names of Hovik and Jonik Abrahamyans and Alik Sargsyan in their testimonies among the individuals linked with power abuse.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan