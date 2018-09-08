Starting from September 9 gates of Presidential Residency of Armenia will be open for the public each Sunday

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. According to the new tradition that has started at the Presidential Residency of Armenia, starting from September 9 the gates of the residency of the President of Armenia will be open for the public from 12:00 to 19:00 each Sunday.

“The open air area of the Presidential Residency and the nearby garden can become an interesting place for them for visiting and walking”, ARMENPRESS reports reads the press release issued by the office of the Armenian President.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan