Nikol Pashinyan arrives in Moscow

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Moscow on a working visit. Correspondent of ARMENPRESS reports from Moscow that PM’s airplane landed at “Vnukovo-2” airport a little while ago.

After a few hours PM Pashinyan will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Kremlin. Later Pashinyan will meet with Armenian businessmen in Russia.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan

 




