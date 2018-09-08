Nikol Pashinyan arrives in Moscow
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Moscow on a working visit. Correspondent of ARMENPRESS reports from Moscow that PM’s airplane landed at “Vnukovo-2” airport a little while ago.
After a few hours PM Pashinyan will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Kremlin. Later Pashinyan will meet with Armenian businessmen in Russia.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
