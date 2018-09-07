For years Azerbaijan proves that its approach of NK conflict settlement is war – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan has proved during years that its approach of Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement is war, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with “Zinuj” program. “This means that not only the Republic of Armenia, but the entire Armenian people must be ready for a counterblow”, the PM said.

He noted that the key feature of the Commander-in-Chief is the ability to consolidate the public, state, people and the armed force during hard days. “And I think this is one of our key military-political advantages today, which came to supplement the advantage we had also in the past – which is the powerful and combat ready army”, Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan