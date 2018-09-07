Armenian Ombudsman discusses the issue of deportation of 2 Armenian children with his Dutch counterpart

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan had a telephone conversation with Children's Ombudswoman of the Netherlands Margriet Kalverboer over the deportation of the two Armenian children to Armenia.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Office of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia, the Dutch Ombudsman assured that the issue of the Armenian children is in the center of his attention and he makes efforts to postpone the deportation so as to be able to examine the documents connected with the children in detail and the issues connected with the implementation of their rights.

Arman Tatoyan thanked his counterpart and noted that in case the children are deported he is ready to take measures aimed at ensuring their in the limits of his responsibilities.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan