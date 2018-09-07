Chairwoman of “My step” charitable foundation Anna Hakobyan visits Fatherland Defender's Rehabilitation Center

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Chairwoman of “My step” charitable foundation Anna Hakobyan visited Fatherland Defender's Rehabilitation Center on September 7.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Fatherland Defender's Rehabilitation Center, accompanied by YSMU Rector Armen Muradyan and director of the center Haykuhi Minasyan toured in the rehabilitation center, got acquainted with the conditions, talked to the patients and their parents.

During the visit a number of issues, including the format of future cooperation were discussed.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan