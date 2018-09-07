President Sarkissian receives Atom Egoyan and Arsinée Khanjian
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian hosted famous Canadian-Armenian film director Atom Egoyan and his wife, actress Arsinée Khanjian on September 7.
As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, President Sarkissian congratulated them on the occasion of receiving Armenian passports and expressed confidence that their ties with the Motherland will continue to remain close and firm.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
