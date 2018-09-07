Newly appointed Ambassador of Ukraine delivers copies of credentials to Armenian FM

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan received on September 7 newly appointed Ambassador of Ukraine to Armenia Piotr Litvin who delivered the copies of his credentials.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, congratulating Piotr Litvin on the occasion of the appointment and wishing success in his important mission, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan expressed confidence that the Ambassador will have his own contribution to the further expansion and deepening of Armenian-Ukrainian friendly relations.

Minister Mnatsakanyan and Ambassador Litvin discussed a range of issues of bilateral agenda, particularly emphasizing the importance of taking practical steps aimed at expanding cooperation in the spheres of science, culture and tourism.

The interlocutors highly appreciated the role of the Armenian community of Ukraine in the country’s social-political, economic and scientific life. In this context the Armenian FM noted with gratitude the careful attitude of the Ukrainian authorities towards the Armenian community, Armenian cultural values and the respect towards the steps aimed at the preservation of the national identity.

In the context of deepening trade and economic relations the interlocutors noted with satisfaction that trade turnover between Armenia and Ukraine has increased, but at the same time the sides shared the opinion that it’s necessary to take practical steps for fully utilizing the huge potential in the economic sphere.

The Armenian Foreign Minister presented Armenia’s approaches and priorities over Nagorno Karabakh peace process, emphasizing that the artificial attempts to introduce other formats for the settlement hinder the efforts of the OSCE Minsk group Co-chairs to achieve a settlement.

The sides shared the opinion that the peaceful settlement of the conflict has no alternative.

