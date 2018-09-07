Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-09-18

YEREVAN, 7 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 7 September, USD exchange rate is up by 0.17 drams to 484.69 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 1.02 drams to 564.03 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.06 drams to 7.03 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 2.11 drams to 628.50 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 138.22 drams to 18780.03 drams. Silver price is up by 1.55 drams to 222.29 drams. Platinum price is up by 253.56 drams to 12310.68 drams.