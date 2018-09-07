Asian Stocks - 07-09-18
TOKYO, 7 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 7 September:
“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.80% to 22307.06 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.48% to 1684.31 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.40% to 2702.30 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.01% to 26973.47 points.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 18:15 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-09-18
- 18:14 Asian Stocks - 07-09-18
- 18:07 Russia, Turkey, Iran adopt joint declaration urging to add assistance to Syria
- 17:31 ARMENPRESS clarifies details from Dutch justice ministry over deportation of two Armenian children
- 17:27 President Sarkissian highlights export of Armenian products at Armenia EXPO 2018
- 15:27 President Sarkissian introduced on PicsArt’s activity and programs
- 15:09 Putin holds meeting with Erdogan in Tehran ahead of trilateral summit
- 14:09 Deportation of two Armenian children is infringement of fundamental rights, says Dutch ombudsman
- 14:06 ‘Our relations with Russia should be at higher level and more brotherly’, says Armenian PM
- 13:49 President Sarkissian is confident Pashinyan-Putin meeting will be held in friendly atmosphere
- 13:46 Russia notifies Armenian law enforcement on cancelling arrest warrant for ex-defense minister
- 13:35 Armenian PM congratulates President of Brazil on Independence Day
- 12:28 Two Iranians busted carrying body-packed heroin during attempted border-crossing into Georgia
- 11:42 New law aims to eliminate vote buying possibilities
- 11:32 Special Investigation Service doesn’t comment on media report on inviting ex-commander of Police internal troops to questioning
- 11:22 Armenian PM to meet with French president in Paris next week - according to CCAF
- 11:00 Extraordinary session continues in Parliament – LIVE
- 10:44 Russia cancels Armenia’s red notice for fugitive ex-defense minister on its territory - Interfax
- 10:23 Brazilian presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro stabbed at rally
- 10:08 US targets Syria oil delivery networks with new sanctions
- 10:01 Pentagon chief arrives in Afghanistan
- 09:57 Hokkaido earthquake death toll rises to 16
- 09:52 European Stocks - 06-09-18
- 09:52 US stocks - 06-09-18
- 09:52 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-09-18
- 09:51 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 06-09-18
- 09:51 Oil Prices Down - 06-09-18
- 09:29 PM Pashinyan hands Armenian passports to Arsinée Khanjian and Atom Egoyan
- 01:08 ‘Today wasn’t my day’, Mkhitaryan says
- 09.06-21:53 Armenia national football team starts UEFA Nations League with victory
- 09.06-20:43 By PM’s decision Artak Zeynalyan will be granted with unpaid leave
- 09.06-19:00 According to PACE report Turkey’s presidential elections were held under unequal conditions
- 09.06-18:50 Artak Kamalyan appointed Deputy Minister of Agriculture
- 09.06-17:42 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 06-09-18
- 09.06-17:41 Asian Stocks - 06-09-18
20:09, 08.31.2018
Viewed 4534 times UEFA and Azerbaijani MFA comment on Mkhitaryan’s upcoming departure to Azerbaijan
16:37, 09.03.2018
Viewed 3167 times Kemal Oksuz case, part 2: Top level anti-Armenian Gulenist lobbyist tied to infamous Azerbaijani Laundromat case
13:43, 09.01.2018
Viewed 1873 times American fugitive suspected in homicide apprehended in Yerevan
17:56, 08.31.2018
Viewed 1758 times Yerevan Police catch huge fish: Kemal Oksuz’s controversial past raises eyebrows
15:02, 09.01.2018
Viewed 1604 times William Saroyan House-Museum now open in Fresno, California