Asian Stocks - 07-09-18

TOKYO, 7 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 7 September:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.80% to 22307.06 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.48% to 1684.31 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.40% to 2702.30 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.01% to 26973.47 points.