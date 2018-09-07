President Sarkissian introduced on PicsArt’s activity and programs

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian visited today PicsArt, got acquainted with the IT company’s activity and programs, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

During the tour PicsArt co-founder and CEO Hovhannes Avoyan and director general Mikayel Vardanyan introduced the President on the company’s activity features, management system approaches, composition, general policy, as well as the opportunities of PicsArt app. It was reported that currently the app is available in 30 languages all over the world, in iOS, Android and Windows platforms. The app has more than 100 million users monthly.

The President got acquainted with the company conditions, talked to the staff and was interested in their work.

After the tour President Sarkissian met with the company leadership during which he touched upon the IT development trends and prospects in Armenia, the cooperation with the Armenian startups. The company’s further activity directions, the current level of international cooperation and expansion programs were presented.

President Sarkissian expressed readiness to assist the company’s development as much as possible.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan



