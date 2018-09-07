Putin holds meeting with Erdogan in Tehran ahead of trilateral summit

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin had a bilateral meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Tehran ahead of the trilateral summit, TASS reported.

The talks, which focus on the situation in Syria, were held at the Tehran international congress-center.

The meeting from the Russian side was attended by foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, defense minister Sergei Shougu and presidential aide Yuri Ushakov.

Putin arrived in Iran where, together with his Turkish and Iranian counterparts Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Hassan Rouhani, he will hold the third summit on the Syrian settlement.



