‘Our relations with Russia should be at higher level and more brotherly’, says Armenian PM

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s relations with Russia are very important and significant, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during an interview to the Zinuj program, reports Armenpress.

“We hope to significantly increase the effectiveness of these relations. Our relations should be at a higher level, more strategic, more partnering and brotherly”, the PM said.

The Armenian PM also touched upon the combat preparedness and technical equipment of the Armenian Armed Forces, the mechanisms and opportunities for settling the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, as well as the CSTO activity.

“In my first contacts with the heads of the member states of the Collective Treaty Security Organization (CSTO) it was clear to me that this issue also exists among them. Firstly, it is necessary to record the existence of the problem and then discuss the issues patiently, in an allied atmosphere and logic so that we will be aware what are the commitments of the CSTO towards Armenia, and the commitments of Armenia before the structure and its member states”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

