President Sarkissian is confident Pashinyan-Putin meeting will be held in friendly atmosphere

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian commented on the upcoming meeting of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin scheduled on September 8 in Moscow, reports Armenpress.

Asked what are the expectations from Pashinyan-Putin meeting, President Sarkissian told reporters that any meeting with the leader of a big country is very important and significant for the Armenian leadership, in particular, that with the Russian President. But he highlighted that it is not necessary to expect something important from any meeting. “I don’t think that the people should have expectations from every meeting as Armenia-Russia relations are relations of centuries”, he said.

The Armenian President is confident that Pashinyan-Putin meeting will be held in a very good and friendly atmosphere, and such meetings will be on regular basis.

As for the opinions regarding the tension of the Armenian-Russian relations, the President said he doesn’t see and expect long-term and deep tension in these relations.

