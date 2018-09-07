New law aims to eliminate vote buying possibilities

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The parliament of Armenia passed the legislative package which was submitted by the government on second hearing and entirely.

This sitting of the parliament was convened at the initiative of the government.

The ministry of justice recommended lawmakers to make it an administrative offense for politicians or parties to give free food, products, money, bonds, or promising to give or render any services to voters during campaigning under the pretext of charity. Administrative responsibility will also be set for campaigning simultaneously with carrying out charitable activities. Both the distributors of the bribe and those who will accept it will be held to account. The bill package envisages to also criminalize a number of acts which are currently not considered to be crimes, such as agreeing to accept a vote bribe, accepting the bribe pledge, soliciting a bribe, intentionally violating the secrecy of one’s own vote.

Earlier on September 6 lawmakers voted in favor of the bill package but asked the justice ministry to make certain amendments, which was carried out.

The package was unanimously adopted.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan