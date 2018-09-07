Special Investigation Service doesn’t comment on media report on inviting ex-commander of Police internal troops to questioning

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The Special Investigation Service of Armenia doesn’t comment on the media reports according to which former commander of the Police internal troops Levon Yeranosyan has been invited to the SIS for questioning.

The SIS told Armenpress that they cannot say anything about the reports on inviting Yeranosyan to questioning.

Earlier Hraparak daily reported that former commander of the Police internal troops Levon Yeranosyan has been invited to the SIS for questioning. However, the daily didn’t clarify within which case he was invited for questioning, only reminding about several scandalous cases connected with the former commander.

