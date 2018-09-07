Brazilian presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro stabbed at rally

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Brazil's far-right presidential frontrunner Jair Bolsonaro has been stabbed during a rally while campaigning weeks ahead of elections, CNN reports.

Bolsonaro was being led through a crowd on the shoulders of supporters in Juiz de Fora city in the southern state of Minhas Gervais when an assailant stabbed him from the front and he appeared to scream in pain, video footage shows.

One person has been arrested. "A police inquiry has been opened to ascertain the circumstances," federal police said.

Known to many of his countrymen as the "Brazilian Trump," Bolsonaro was taken to a local hospital where medical officials and his family said he was in a stable condition.

The attack on Bolsonaro, notorious for making racist, sexist and homophobic remarks, has further ratcheted up tensions weeks ahead of elections in October.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan