Extraordinary session continues in Parliament – LIVE

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary session convened by the government kicked off in the Parliament on September 7, reports Armenpress.

The session agenda includes the package of legislative bills on making amendments and changes in the Criminal Code, the Criminal Procedure Code and the Code of Administrative Offenses.

During the September 6 session the Parliament voted in favor of the government’s bill at the first reading.

