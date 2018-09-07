Pentagon chief arrives in Afghanistan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. US defense secretary Jim Mattis and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Marine General Joseph Dunford arrived in Kabul on September 7 on an unannounced visit, Reuters reports.

They are scheduled to meet with the new commander of NATO troops in Afghanistan and discuss progress on talks with the Taliban.

US Army General Scott Miller assumed command of NATO forces in Afghanistan on September 2.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan