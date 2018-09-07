Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 September

Pentagon chief arrives in Afghanistan

Pentagon chief arrives in Afghanistan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. US defense secretary Jim Mattis and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Marine General Joseph Dunford arrived in Kabul on September 7 on an unannounced visit, Reuters reports.

They are scheduled to meet with the new commander of NATO troops in Afghanistan and discuss progress on talks with the Taliban.

US Army General Scott Miller assumed command of NATO forces in Afghanistan on September 2.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration