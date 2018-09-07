Hokkaido earthquake death toll rises to 16

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Rescue workers searched for survivors on Friday in landslides caused by an earthquake in Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido that killed at least 16 people, officials said, with 26 still missing, Reuters reports.

Electricity was restored to nearly half the island’s 5.3 million residents after a blackout triggered by Thursday morning’s 6.7-magnitude quake

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told an emergency meeting early on Friday that 22,000 rescue workers had worked through the night to search for survivors.

Flights resumed from midday at Hokkaido’s main airport.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan