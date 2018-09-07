LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-09-18

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 6 September:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $2077.00, copper price stood at $5870.00, lead price stood at $2080.00, nickel price stood at $12500.00, tin price stood at $18875.00, zinc price stood at $2427.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 3.08% to $63000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.