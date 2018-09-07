Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 September

PM Pashinyan hands Armenian passports to Arsinée Khanjian and Atom Egoyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on September 6 handed Armenian passports to Canadian-Armenian actress Arsinée Khanjian and his husband, film director Atom Egoyan, the PM’s spokesperson Arman Yeghoyan said on Facebook, reports Armenpress.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




