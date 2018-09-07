‘Today wasn’t my day’, Mkhitaryan says

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Captain of the Armenian national football team Henrikh Mkhitaryan commented on the UEFA Nations League match against Lichtenstein and his unsuccessful penalty kick.

“We lost focus after the [first] goal and [they scored]. It was hard, but we were trying to find the key to [their] goals. Today wasn’t my day, I missed many opportunities. But this is football, we won and gained three points. What matters is that we achieved positive result. Each match is difficult for us, there are no easy matches,” Mkhitaryan told reporters after the match.

Armenia won 2:1. The match took place in Yerevan’s Republican Stadium.

Marcos Pizzelli and Tigran Barseghyan scored the goals.

Armenia’s next opponent in the UEFA Nations League is Macedonia. The match will take place September 9.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan