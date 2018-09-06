By PM’s decision Artak Zeynalyan will be granted with unpaid leave

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Justice Minister of Armenia Artak Zeynalyan will be granted with unpaid leave to participate in Yerevan City Council elections campaign. ARMENPRESS reports the leave will be in the period of September 10-24.

First Deputy Justice Minister Artur Hovhannisyan will replace Artak Zeynalyan.

Zeynalyan heads the election list of “Bright” block. The election will be held on September 23.

