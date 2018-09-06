According to PACE report Turkey’s presidential elections were held under unequal conditions

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. According to the PACE report on Turkey’s presidential elections of June 24, the elections were held under unequal conditions, Turkish media outlets inform.

ARMENPRESS reports the report says that election campaign of the candidates went on under unequal conditions. Besides, the citizens were unable to get proper and objective information.

The Turkish media mainly covered the activities of president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Justice and Development Party, which also shows that there were no equal conditions.

