Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 06-09-18

YEREVAN, 6 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 6 September, USD exchange rate up by 0.42 drams to 484.52 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.66 drams to 563.01 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 7.09 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 6.79 drams to 626.39 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 107.21 drams to 18641.81 drams. Silver price down by 1.05 drams to 220.74 drams. Platinum price up by 41.58 drams to 12057.12 drams.