PM says it’s time to boost Armenia’s economy through reforms

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says it’s time to boost Armenia’s economy through reforms as a result of which numerous issues will be solved, reports Armenpress.

The PM said the process of solving the issues, which are not resolved yet, will launch. “I am convinced that you have a good mood, are optimistic and determined. In fact, our most important slogan today has already turned into a reality. That slogan is that the power in Armenia belongs to one supreme subject, and that subject is the citizen of the Republic of Armenia, its people”, the PM said live on Facebook.

He stated that he considers himself as the representative of the Armenian people in the government. “The fact that I am here has been, is and will be meaningful only by that slogan. The citizens of the Republic of Armenia are the only ones who determine the fate of the power in the country. As long as I am a Prime Minister, I should guarantee that you are the complete bearers of the power in Armenia”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan