ARMENPRESS signs cooperation agreement with Kyrgyzstan’s national news agency

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s state news agency ARMENPRESS signed a cooperation agreement on September 6 with Kabar - the national news agency of Kyrgyzstan.

The document was signed by ARMENPRESS director Aram Ananyan and Kabar director Kubanichbek Tabaldiyev within the framework of the 25th meeting of the Council of Heads of State News Agencies of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

“With the signing of the agreement we have formalized the cooperation which is continuing for already several decades. The signing of this document will boost information exchange. And in the present days there is a pressing need for activating information exchange. A new generation always comes which needs to be informed about what is taking place in our countries,” Aram Ananyan said, attaching great importance that the information exchange will be constant in nature. Ananyan said that the agreement will contribute for Kyrgyzstan to know a lot more about Armenia, and Armenia a lot more about Kyrgyzstan.

The 25th meeting of the Council of Heads of CIS State News Agencies is taking place is Issyk-Kul. The organizer of the event is Kabar national news agency of Kyrgyzstan.

ARMENPRESS news agency was founded on December 18, 1918. It is the first news agency of Armenia. The agency currently publishes eleven newslines in four languages (Armenian, Russian, English and Arabic).

ARMENPRESS has bilateral partnership agreements with more than twenty leading news agencies of the world, 1/3rd of which has been signed in the past five years.

Kabar is the oldest news agency of Kyrgyzstan, having been established in 1937. The agency currently publishes news in Kyrgyz, Russian, English, Turkish, Chinese and Arabic.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan