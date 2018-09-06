Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 September

Parliament adopts package of bills on toughening penalties for electoral frauds at first reading

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament adopted the package of legislative bills submitted by the government at the first reading, Armenpress reports.

The extraordinary session agenda included the package of legislative bills on making amendments and changes in the Criminal Code, the Criminal Procedure Code and the Code of Administrative Offenses, which supposes toughening the penalties for electoral frauds.

According to the proposed changes not only bribe distributors, but also the ones who will take bribes, will be held accountable.

