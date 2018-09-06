Lawmaker says there is nothing to worry in Armenian-Russian relations

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. There is nothing to worry in the Armenian-Russian relations, our Russian partners are just examining us, Yelk faction MP Alen Simonyan told reporters in the Parliament, reports Armenpress.

“For our partners incomprehensible events took place in Armenia: a change of power happened within 10 days and a force came to power which previously was an opposition. The superpowers, not only Russia, are examining Armenia’s current leadership”, he said, adding that they will continue maintaining good relations with Russia. “There is nothing to worry in the Armenian-Russian relations. They are at a good level, and we will do everything for these relations to further improve”.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet in Moscow on September 8. High-level Armenian-Russian talks will be held.

This will be the Armenian PM’s third visit to Russia: earlier he met with Putin on May 14 in Sochi at the summit of heads of member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), then on June 13 within the frames of the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2018 in Moscow.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan