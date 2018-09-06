Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 September

Government approves 2018-2022 action plan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government approved the 2018-2022 action plan, reports Armenpress.

During today’s Cabinet session, first deputy prime minister Ararat Mirzoyan said some technical improvements need to be made in the draft and asked for several days.

The action plan is posted on e-gov.am.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




