Government approves composition of Public Council

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Today the Armenian government approved a decision on appointing members of the Public Council, Armenpress reports.

According to the decision, members of the Public Council are the followings: Vazgen Manukyan, Armen Ter-Tachatyan, Anahit Aghoyan, Karlos Ghazaryan, Hovik Musayelyan, Hovhannes Hovhannisyan, Babken Pipoyan, Vardan Azatyan, Harutyun Mesropyan, Gagik Ginosyan, Narine Khachaturyan (Tukhikyan), Ashot Hakobyan, Yurik Javadyan, Arkadi Ter-Tadevosyan, Hrant Abrahamyan.

