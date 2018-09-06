Government approves composition of Public Council
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Today the Armenian government approved a decision on appointing members of the Public Council, Armenpress reports.
According to the decision, members of the Public Council are the followings: Vazgen Manukyan, Armen Ter-Tachatyan, Anahit Aghoyan, Karlos Ghazaryan, Hovik Musayelyan, Hovhannes Hovhannisyan, Babken Pipoyan, Vardan Azatyan, Harutyun Mesropyan, Gagik Ginosyan, Narine Khachaturyan (Tukhikyan), Ashot Hakobyan, Yurik Javadyan, Arkadi Ter-Tadevosyan, Hrant Abrahamyan.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
