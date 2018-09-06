Spanish PM urges Catalonia’s leader to hold dialogue with those against independence

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez called on Catalonia’s leader Quim Torra to hold dialogue with those who are against independence, Interfax reported.

“The Catalan government should launch a broad dialogue among the Catalans as Torra’s proposal satisfies only half of the residents”, the Spanish PM said.

Earlier Quim Torra called on to hold a new referendum over the status of Catalonia.

Last year in October an independence referendum was held in Catalonia. The Spanish constitutional court declared the voting as contradictory to the Constitution.

