Civilian private helicopter crashes in Czech Republic killing four

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. A private civilian helicopter has crashed in the western town of Plzen in Czech Republic, killing 4 passengers, local authorities said.

The Robinson R44 light helicopter crashed in the evening of September 5.

The dead passengers are three men and a woman. Officials did not identify the victims yet.

Local authorities said the helicopter fell onto a industrial complex. Two of the victims were killed instantly, and the two others were seriously injured. First responders failed to save the survivors.

