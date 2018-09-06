Civilian private helicopter crashes in Czech Republic killing four
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. A private civilian helicopter has crashed in the western town of Plzen in Czech Republic, killing 4 passengers, local authorities said.
The Robinson R44 light helicopter crashed in the evening of September 5.
The dead passengers are three men and a woman. Officials did not identify the victims yet.
Local authorities said the helicopter fell onto a industrial complex. Two of the victims were killed instantly, and the two others were seriously injured. First responders failed to save the survivors.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
