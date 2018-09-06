Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 September

Civilian private helicopter crashes in Czech Republic killing four

Civilian private helicopter crashes in Czech Republic killing four

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS.  A private civilian helicopter has crashed in the western town of Plzen in Czech Republic, killing 4 passengers, local authorities said.

The Robinson R44 light helicopter crashed in the evening of September 5.

The dead passengers are three men and a woman. Officials did not identify the victims yet.

Local authorities said the helicopter fell onto a industrial complex. Two of the victims were killed instantly, and the two others were seriously injured. First responders failed to save the survivors.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration