Third inter-Korean summit to take place September 18-20 in Pyongyang

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The third intra-Korean summit will take place in the North Korean capital city Pyongyang on September 18-20, South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s special envoy Chung Eui-yong said on Thursday after a one-day visit to Pyongyang.

He also said that the sides had agreed to open an intra-Korean communications office in the city of Kaesong ahead of the summit, TASS reports.

According to the South Korean envoy, next week the two Koreas will hold high-level talks on the preparations for the summit.

He also said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had reiterated his commitment to complete denuclearization and promised to cooperate with the United States on that matter.

South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met in Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone that separates the two Koreas on April 27. The two leaders signed a joint declaration on peace, prosperity and unification of the Korean Peninsula.



Their second meeting took place in the same town on May 26.



Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan