LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-09-18

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 5 September:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.34% to $2077.00, copper price up by 0.36% to $5870.00, lead price down by 1.05% to $2080.00, nickel price down by 0.56% to $12500.00, tin price up by 1.18% to $18875.00, zinc price stood at $2427.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $65000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.




