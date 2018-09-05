Putin, Pashinyan to discuss key issues of developing Russian-Armenian allied relations – Kremlin

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Kremlin’s official website has published the issues on the agenda of September 8 meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan.

“The meeting between Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will take place on September 8 who will be in Moscow on a working visit. It’s planned that the main issues of the development of Russian-Armenian allied relations, as well as the cooperation in the Eurasian integration units will be discussed”, ARMENPRESS reports the press release reads.

Earlier, Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov announced, “Many questions have accumulated from both our side and the Armenian side, therefore we expect an honest and serious conversation around all those issues which relate to both bilateral cooperation, as well as cooperation in terms of EEU and CSTO,”

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan