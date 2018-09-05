Armenian PM, Tumo center’s board members discuss opportunities of future development of information technologies

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received on September 5 Council Members of Tumo Center for Creative Technologies Pegor Papazyan, Rev Lebaredian and Alex Seropian and Executive Director of Tumo Marie Lou Papazian for discussing the development prospects of information and high technologies in Armenia.

Greeting the guests, the PM assessed it encouraging the readiness of Armenians worldwide to contribute to the development of Armenia following the velvet revolution and saluted the desire of the Council Members of Tumo to contribute to the development of particularly the IT sector. Pashinyan noted that Tumo can become Armenia’s international brand, considering also the interest of high ranking foreign officials in the technological education model of Armenia. “Tumo’s achievements are Impressive but that’s not enough. There is great potential to record new successes and the Government is ready to maximally support that process”, the PM said.

Tumo Council members noted that the revolution of Armenia greatly inspired the Diaspora-Armenians, and there is great desire and readiness to support the democratic changes in Armenia and to give new impetus to the economic development.

They introduced the proposals developed together with the other Council Members Alexis Ohanian and Raffi Krikorian aimed at the development of the IT sector in Armenia. The PM welcomed the proposals and offered to institutionalize them by setting a council for supporting the IT sector. “The development of the information and high technologies is a priority for Armenia given the vast potential. We are ready to active cooperate and to carry our precise works to develop this sphere”, Pashinyan said.

Issues related to the activities of the council to be set, its working format and members were discussed during the meeting.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan