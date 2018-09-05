Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 05-09-18

YEREVAN, 5 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 5 September, USD exchange rate is up by 0.37 drams to 484.10 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 1.25 drams to 560.35 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.02 drams to 7.07 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 0.45 drams to 619.60 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is down by 128.91 drams to 18534.6 drams. Silver price is down by 4.11 drams to 221.79 drams. Platinum price is down by 239.66 drams to 12015.54 drams.