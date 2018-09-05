Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 September

Asian Stocks - 05-09-18

TOKYO, 5 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 5 September:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.51% to 22580.83 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.77% to 1704.96 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 1.68% to 2704.34 points, and HANG SENG is down by 2.61% to 27243.85 points.




