Asian Stocks - 05-09-18

TOKYO, 5 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 5 September:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.51% to 22580.83 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.77% to 1704.96 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 1.68% to 2704.34 points, and HANG SENG is down by 2.61% to 27243.85 points.