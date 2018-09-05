State Oversight Service to probe Yerevan City Hall after NSS investigation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s State Oversight Service will launch proceedings in the Yerevan City Hall after the National Security Service will finish its ongoing investigation into the Yerevan Foundation – a foundation under the City Hall, head of the oversight service David Sanasaryan said at a press conference.

“A significant portion of letters addressed to us relate to the Yerevan City Hall. We haven’t yet entered there due to the fact that the NSS is carrying out operations in the Yerevan Foundation. When they will complete their work we will implement our operations, because 50 billion drams from the nearly 80 billion drams budget of Yerevan comes from the state budget. We are entitled to carry out operations in any structure which is [funded] by the state budget,” he said.

Sanasaryan added that a number of illegally built buildings have already been dismantled after their intervention.

