State Oversight Service probes university misappropriations

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. State funds have been misappropriated for many years in the Armenian National Agrarian University, State Oversight Service director David Sanasaryan said at a press conference.

“The violations in terms of procurement and salaries are numerous. A comprehensive study is currently underway at the Agrarian university. For many years state resources have been misappropriated. We already have certain results, but I won’t hurry to elaborate. We will inform about the results after the study,” Sanasaryan said.

Sanasaryan says that studies are underway at the Yerevan State University also.

He said that the oversight service will work in all universities.

