Armenian Ambassador presents credentials to President of Guatemala

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador Ara Ayvazyan on September 4 presented credentials to President of Guatemala Jimmy Morales Cabrera, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the officials discussed the development of bilateral relations between Armenia and Guatemala both in bilateral and multilateral formats.

They also touched upon the peaceful settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

The Armenian Ambassador also had meetings with a number of officials, as well as the Armenian community representatives.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan