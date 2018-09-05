Ambassador of Brazil considers Armenia more open country for investments after revolution

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Brazil to Armenia Agemar de Mendonça Sanctos considers Armenia more open country for investments and the world in general after the revolution, reports Armenpress.

“We have always had good relations with the Armenian government as we have good relationships with Armenians. And the Armenian government is the tool which connects us with the Armenian people. The revolution addresses the message that Armenia is more open before the world and investments. During the revolution many were interested in the investment field of the future, I didn’t know what to answer at that time, but now we see that the government is more open”, the Ambassador told reporters.

Armenia and Brazil have signed two contracts in education and technical spheres. The Ambassador said the Brazil Senate has already ratified the education contract. Within the frames of the contract, teachers, lecturers will arrive in Armenia to exchange experience.

The Ambassador said the Brazil-Armenians have been very active and continue making investments, as well as provide support to Armenia.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan