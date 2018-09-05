Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 September

Air temperature to increase by 3-4 degrees in Armenia in coming days

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. On September 5, 8-10 in northern regions rain with thunderstorm is expected in Armenia. Hail is possible in separate parts, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.

Air temperature will increase by 3-4 degrees on September 5-6, reaching up to 35 degrees in separate parts, then will decrease on September 8-9.

No precipitation is expected in Yerevan in the daytime of September 5 and 6-10.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




