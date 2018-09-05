High Voltage Electric Networks to return 140 million drams to state budget

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. State Oversight Service director David Sanasaryan has presented the results of the oversight which was carried out in the High Voltage Electric Networks CJSC.

He said that according to initial assessments there were criminal elements within the company.

“Soon the High Voltage Electric Networks will return 140 million drams to the state budget,” he said.

Sanasaryan added that the director of the Fatherland-Diaspora state non-profit organization has also expressed willingness to return 100 million drams to the state budget. “They don’t say these numbers without a reason, the directors themselves have come and expressed willingness to return these sums,” he said.

He emphasized that their task isn’t to collect money to the budget, but to carry out studies based on information.

He added that one of the worst situations has been revealed in the Agrarian University. He said that there have been numerous violations in terms of salaries.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan